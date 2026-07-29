Help Daughter Be 1st in Family To Go To College!

Hoping for help sending my daughter off to college and be the 1st one in our family to go to college.

I've had a tough life. Always had problems health-wise, grew up very poor, quite the tough life, but still never complained and I felt blessed enough to keep going. After the birth of my daughter I tried my best, moved, got a better job, a home, and did all I could with the limited resources I've been given. Fast forward to the present and my daughter, despite having some medical problems has the ability to be the first in my whole family to go to college. This past year and a half has been a tough whirlwind, appliances died, car died, house repairs, balls of ice (word is censored on this site) damage parts of home/property, business has been a little slow so I took a pay reduction because reduced commission. It's been hard, but as always I still keep the faith and hope that things will get better. Now for the first time in my life, with all piled up at once, I'm stumped, unsure if just grit will help, and am looking for help. I don't care about all the other things,I don't mind suffering a little, my main goal is simply sending my daughter to college with no more worry. She starts in August and am proudly sending her there with a smile even if I go broker than I already am. She loves animals ever since she was little. She volunteers at the library always bringing home mountains of books, volunteers at a local vet office, has volunteered to take care of horses and anything involving animals. She's going to school to focus on veterinary sciences. Anything received will go towards my daughter's education and associated costs.