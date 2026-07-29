Help Darryll rebuild his life

Hello,

My name is Darryll Renshaw, and I am writing to you today because I’m doing everything I can to rebuild my life, but I’ve reached a point where I can’t do it completely alone.

I am 42 years old, and I have worked hard my entire life. I’ve spent years in construction, often working two jobs just to keep food on the table and a roof over my head. I have never been afraid of work, and even now, after everything, I still want to work and continue rebuilding my future.

When I was in my early 20s, I was involved in a truck accident that left me with medical bills I was never fully able to recover from financially. Around that same time, my mother passed away, and with very little family stability growing up, I struggled to find solid ground after those losses.

Over the years, financial pressure and poor decisions made while trying to survive created even more setbacks. Problems with transportation and legal issues eventually made it harder to keep steady work and stable housing. Since then, I’ve been trying to rebuild my life one step at a time.

Right now, I work construction when I can through a friend’s company whenever transportation is available. Years of labor have taken a toll on my body, and some mornings my knees hurt before I even put my boots on, but I still show up and work whenever the opportunity is there. I still want to be useful. I still want stability. I still believe my life can improve if I can overcome the biggest barriers holding me back.

I am asking for help so I can finally break out of survival mode and rebuild a stable foundation for my future.





The main goals are:

Restoring my driver’s license

Securing stable housing

Obtaining reliable transportation

Covering essential living expenses while getting back on my feet

Reducing debt and rebuilding financially





My plan is simple:

Get stable housing and basic needs covered

Remove the barriers preventing consistent work

Return to full-time steady employment

Begin saving money and rebuilding long-term stability

(Below I've listed breakdown so you know right where every penny will go).

I also shared some photos of where I get to rest my head occasionally when it's available and a few photos of myself and my tools and boots.

I am not asking for a luxury life or an easy way out. I am simply asking for a real second chance and the opportunity to build a stable life through hard work and consistency.

Any help, support, prayers, or even simply sharing my story would mean more to me than I can express. One act of kindness could completely change the direction of my life, and I would never forget it.

Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read this.

Sincerely,

Darryll Renshaw

PO Box 75

Spanaway, WA 98387

253-401-8195

darryllrenshaw@gmail.com





Driver’s License Restoration:

Legal fees, reinstatement, and testing: $1,500





Housing Stability:

First & last month’s rent and security deposit: $4,000

Utilities setup and deposits: $500

Moving costs: $500





Reliable Transportation:

Used vehicle purchase: $5,000

Vehicle registration, insurance, and gas: $1,000





Basic Living Expenses (3 months):

Food and essentials: $2,000

Phone and internet: $300





Debt Reduction:

First steps toward paying down small balances: $3,130





1% donated back to GiveSendGo: $170





Total: $17,000