Help Danny George get home to care of his mother

A month ago my mother Jean was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She now requires 24-hour care and support. There is nowhere else I belong right now than by her side, and I am preparing to move back home immediately to become her full-time caregiver.





To make this happen, I urgently need to relocate. I am raising funds to cover the immediate, unexpected costs of moving the contents of my apartment across the country and securing travel expenses to get to her as quickly as possible.





Because I will be stepping into a full-time caregiving role, my ability to cover these sudden expenses upfront is extremely limited. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:





Moving services, expenses, and a trailer rental to pack and transport my belongings.





Thank you for taking time to read this, your support and sharing.

~Danny

-Danny