Help Dannie Prepare for Surgery Again

Hello. Please consider helping me reach my goal. I'm recovering from a major back surgery that almost took my life three times!! Yes, I coded on the table three times, due to my major artery being cut. Since then, I've been having a lot of appointments to make sure everything is healing properly. With that, comes the stress of every day life and expenses. I've been behind on all of my financial responsibilities. I'm on the verge of losing everything that I worked hard for. The stress is taking it's toll out on me. Instead of me healing and moving forward, I'm stressing and undoing my hardwork I put in to get where I'm at today. I'm trying to get ahead because I will be having another surgery come August. If you could please find it in your heart to help me, I'd really appreciate it. I also have Cash App Dannie84b, Venmo Danielle-Benard-1 and Chime.Thank you for taking the time, God speed and God bless.