Help Danielle Escape human trafficking

I am writing this because I am currently in a dangerous and high-stakes situation. For some time, I have been targeted by individuals who are using technology to monitor, harass, and exploit me. This has escalated to a point where I am being extorted and my physical autonomy is being violated without my consent. I am dealing with daily physical assault and mutilation of my brain and body. I no longer feel safe in my current environment, and I need to get away from the people who are doing this to me.





My priority is a total relocation. I need to move to a location where these individuals cannot reach me and where I can regain control over my life, my body, and my future. This is an emergency situation, and I am seeking the resources to disappear from this harmful environment and start over in a secure location.





To make this escape possible, I am raising funds to cover emergency travel and transport, secure housing, privacy and security measures, and legal and medical support. Your donation will help me move to safety, regain my autonomy, and start a new chapter in my life. Any support you can offer is deeply appreciated.