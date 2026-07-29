Help Daniel Wrestle at Fargo Nationals

Hello everyone,





My name is Daniel, and I have earned the opportunity to compete at the USA Wrestling Fargo National Championships, one of the most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the country.





Wrestling has taught me discipline, hard work, and perseverance. I have spent countless hours training, competing, and pushing myself to become the best athlete and person I can be. Qualifying for Fargo is a huge accomplishment and a chance to test myself against some of the best wrestlers in the nation.





Unfortunately, the cost of attending is more than my family can comfortably afford. Expenses include tournament registration, travel, hotel accommodations, meals, and other necessary costs during the event.





My goal is to raise $3,500 to help cover these expenses and make this opportunity possible. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping me compete at Fargo and continue pursuing my wrestling goals.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my wrestling journey.





I am incredibly grateful for any support.





Daniel



