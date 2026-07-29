Help Daniel Rebuild his life

Daniel S. Banyai, age 53 a tireless fighter for the Constitutional rights of Vermonters has been broken down. The town lawyer made sure that not only was the firing range gone, so was the Organic Farm he worked so hard to build.





I have no idea why this comes up for today’s memories… labeled March 19,2022.

Maybe it’s from a day I re-used the photo.





But this is the Daniel we know…. truly the most lovely person any of us have ever met. Sitting in court last week watching 3 perspectives of a video of a constable beating him was painful to watch. This is the reputation he deserves. Someone so sweet he walked a 3 yr old girl around to see the “nanimals” at her level. ￼ He has never, in all the years I’ve known him been dangerous- at all.

His reputation that was falsely derived was so incredibly seriously misdirected that after he was arrested by the Unhinged Covino. He was housed in a Supermax Private Prison in New York. He was kept in solitary confinement there for 3 mos before doing the rest of his time among seriously dangerous people.

Does he look dangerous to you? ￼He is in fact, so incredibly sweet ￼that he spent a day, in this photo trying to impress a 7 and 3 yr old… and they think he is the coolest.

Even today

When they found out he was in prison. 1 1/2 years ago they said- “mom why can’t you get him out?” I’m an advocate, and if I had the power at the time to speak for him I probably would have been able to. ￼ I certainly would’ve been able to get him the medical care he was denied . ￼ I had an ophthalmologist ready to see him and the DOC refused she was even willing to waive her fees and travel to him.

￼ I have signed people out of DOC custody and had them placed on monitoring when they were pre-trial for attempted murder. And he was literally in a Supermax prison for a zoning violation.

(if you are curious, look up qualifications to being assigned to a Supermax prison and you will see how little he fits any of the qualifications)

Making up stories about people you don’t like is the worst thing you can do. Lies aren’t harmless… they created a situation where a poorly trained constable felt the need to physically subdue someone who was seat belted . These stories can mean that they never get to come home to the people who love them. And if you think, that even the biggest loner has nobody…. you are probably wrong. ￼





Even our illustrious governor has a hand in the harm that was done to Daniel. Phil Scott tagged Daniel with the title “Most Dangerous Man in VT” essentially because he was a firearms instructor and held federal certifications. When there was a warrant out for his arrest the local police did not enter the property to search because THEY LIKE HIM. Not because they were afraid of him. ￼ Everyone with any sense of logic was in disbelief that a warrant was even issued.

I guarantee… I will be one tired advocate by the time that all responsible are held accountable. I am forever grateful that the jury saw through the hype, because any further DOC involvement literally would have been a punishment for being disliked by his neighbors.

The secret is… people who love him do not live in Pawlet, that is not a moral failing on his part. His loved ones live in Granville and Hinesburg and I’m sure other places Im not currently remembering at the moment.





Daniel needs to move from Pawlet. Small town mentality almost killed him… he didn’t deserve any of that.

If my family has our way he will move a lot further North…. and the housing prices are far higher in I have no idea why this comes up for today’s memories… labeled March 19,2022.

Maybe it’s from a day I re-used the photo.





But this is the Daniel we know…. truly the most lovely person any of us have ever met. Sitting in court last week watching 3 perspectives of a video of a constable beating him was painful to watch. This is the reputation he deserves. Someone so sweet he walked a 3 yr old girl around to see the “nanimals” at her level. ￼ He has never, in all the years I’ve known him been dangerous- at all.

His reputation that was falsely derived was so incredibly seriously misdirected that after he was arrested by the Unhinged Covino. He was housed in a Supermax Private Prison in New York. He was kept in solitary confinement there for 3 mos before doing the rest of his time among seriously dangerous people.

Does he look dangerous to you? ￼He is in fact, so incredibly sweet ￼that he spent a day, in this photo trying to impress a 7 and 3 yr old… and they think he is the coolest.

Even today

When they found out he was in prison. 1 1/2 years ago they said- “mom why can’t you get him out?” I’m an advocate, and if I had the power at the time to speak for him I probably would have been able to. ￼ I certainly would’ve been able to get him the medical care he was denied . ￼ I had an ophthalmologist ready to see him and the DOC refused she was even willing to waive her fees and travel to him.

￼ I have signed people out of DOC custody and had them placed on monitoring when they were pre-trial for attempted murder. And he was literally in a Supermax prison for a zoning violation.

(if you are curious, look up qualifications to being assigned to a Supermax prison and you will see how little he fits any of the qualifications)

Making up stories about people you don’t like is the worst thing you can do. Lies aren’t harmless… they created a situation where a poorly trained constable felt the need to physically subdue someone who was seat belted . These stories can mean that they never get to come home to the people who love them. And if you think, that even the biggest loner has nobody…. you are probably wrong. ￼





Even our illustrious governor has a hand in the harm that was done to Daniel. Phil Scott tagged Daniel with the title “Most Dangerous Man in VT” essentially because he was a firearms instructor and held federal certifications. When there was a warrant out for his arrest the local police did not enter the property to search because THEY LIKE HIM. Not because they were afraid of him. ￼ Everyone with any sense of logic was in disbelief that a warrant was even issued.

I guarantee… I will be one tired advocate by the time that all responsible are held accountable. I am forever grateful that the jury saw through the hype, because any further DOC involvement literally would have been a punishment for being disliked by his neighbors.

The secret is… people who love him do not live in Pawlet, that is not a moral failing on his part. His loved ones live in Granville and Hinesburg (I am one of those people, and I have been trying to help too)













Daniel needs to move from Pawlet. Small town mentality almost killed him… he didn’t deserve any of this.

All of the illegal and unconstitutional rulings made in Environmental court has conspired to make Daniel leave Slate Ridge. They have attached a larger amount of fines than Daniel paid for the property. -

If my family has our way we will move him North to Chittenden/Addison County. Where unfortunately housing prices are way higher.











