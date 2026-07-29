Help Dana Rebuild After a Difficult Season

If you've ever known someone who always seems to put others first, that's my sister, Dana. She is one of the strongest, most caring people I know, but right now life has brought more than anyone should have to carry alone.

Over the past several months, she has been navigating the emotional and financial challenges of a divorce while trying to rebuild her and her daughter Oliva's life. In the midst of that, she underwent a necessary foot surgery that left her with thousands of dollars in medical bills. She has also faced the fear and uncertainty of additional breast imaging after a concerning scan, along with multiple appointments and testing with a cardiologist.

Just when it seemed things couldn't get any harder, her air conditioning system developed a leak that caused significant water damage to her home. She is now facing restoration work and repairs, only to learn that her insurance will cover just a portion of the claim, leaving her responsible for thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs.

Anyone who knows my sister knows she isn't someone who asks for help. She has always worked hard and has done everything she can to handle life's challenges on her own. But sometimes the weight of multiple hardships becomes too much for one person to carry.

I'm creating this GiveSendGo because I want to give her one less thing to worry about. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the burden of her medical expenses, uncovered home repairs, and other unexpected costs as she works to get back on her feet.

If you're unable to give financially, we completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this page with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read her story and for showing love and kindness during one of the most difficult seasons of her life. We are deeply grateful for every prayer, every share, and every gift.