Help Dan Rebuild from Scratch

I'm starting over from nothing after a long time away. I have a car that runs, but I need $500 to cover the taxes and fees to get it legal and fix an exhaust issue so I can drive it safely.





I'm not asking for a handout—just a hand up so I can get to work, take care of business, and rebuild my life. I am starting with absolutely nothing. Friends and family have helped with clothing and dishes and such but I have yet to find a job because I have no transportation. Anything you can give helps. Thank you for reading.