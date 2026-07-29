Help Dalton Eatherly

We are reaching out to ask for your urgent help during an incredibly challenging time for Dalton Eatherly and his loved ones. Following a highly publicized confrontation outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee, Dalton was taken into custody and is currently facing severe legal charges.

While the media coverage has been overwhelming, there are two sides to every story. Dalton is now facing a lengthy and incredibly complex legal battle to protect his rights, challenge the charges brought against him, and ensure that the full context of the situation is presented in a court of law.

An initial bond has been set at $1.25 million, an astronomical amount that our family simply cannot fulfill on our own. To secure the experienced, aggressive legal representation required for an accurate defense, we must raise substantial funds immediately.

Every dollar raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

Legal Fees: Retaining a dedicated defense attorney team, private investigators, and expert witnesses. Court and Administrative Costs: Fees associated with filing, documentation, and managing a high-stakes trial. Family Support: Helping Dalton's family navigate severe financial strain and basic living needs while he is detained.

No matter the size, every donation brings us closer to securing proper legal counsel and ensuring a fair trial. If you are unable to donate financially, please consider sharing this link with others and keeping Dalton and his family in your thoughts.

We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and solidarity during this difficult time.







