Help Dali Start Over

After moving to England with the hope of a new start. The company i worked for went bankrupt. Leaving me and my fellow employees with unpaid wages and debt. Appeals were made to the employee tribunal to no avail.





But by the grace of God i have been able to find a job that allows me to work in ministry fulltime, ministering to and discipling young girls.





I'm starting this new job without any income from my previous role. Donations will contribute to transportation costs, as well as upkeep while i get back on my feet and settle into my new role. I also took an overdraft from my bank while the company was struggling to pay us and I'd like to pay it back.





I'm excited for this new season and the opportunities it has in store.





If you can't donate anything prayers for this new season are also greatly appreciated. Please pray that God uses me to impact the lives of the girls and the ministry I'm working with in a meaningful way. Pray for salvation testimonies and for God to continue to provide for me and my new team as he leads us.





Thank you so much for taking the time to look at my fundraiser.