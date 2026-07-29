Help Dakota get his first car

Hello there ..first I would like to thank you for taking time to read our story. I am 48 yrs old ..retired ..disabled since 2020.. My son Dakota is now 17 and is wanting to start work this year but we can't afford to get him a car. His mother passed away from cancer in September 2020 and a month later I became disabled .. I spent a few years in and out of casts due to wounds that would not heal in my foot due to diabetes. I have a list of medical issues I never thought I would have at this age.. I thank God everyday for what we have but living on a fixed income it's hard to keep the bills paid and get extra things that are needed. Most of our family are gone..only a few uncles and an aunt left but none are able to help .. we just need to find him a car to get started.. he is very smart young man .. his ACT scores are only 2 points away form a full scholarship that can be made up his senior year.. so he is on the right track ..we just need a little help to get him started.