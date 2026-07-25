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Help Dad Recover After Life-Saving Surgery

Goal$4,328 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJohn Jessa

Fundraiser funds will be received by John Jessa

Help Dad Recover After Life-Saving Surgery

​Hi everyone,

​I am reaching out today because our family is facing an unexpected crisis, and we desperately need your help.

​Just days ago, what started as a simple spider bite my dad got while at work quickly turned into a nightmare. The bite became severely infected, and the infection spread with terrifying speed. Yesterday, he had to undergo emergency surgery to save his life. The surgeons had to remove a massive chunk of tissue from his inner thigh, stretching all the way from his knee up to his groin.

​The doctor told us straight out: if he hadn't come to the hospital when he did, the infection would have killed him.

​While the surgery is over, he is far from out of the woods. He is currently in immense pain, heavily medicated, and still disoriented from a severe fever. On top of everything, he is also facing a bone marrow biopsy and will be hospitalized for at least several more days, with a long road of recovery ahead.

​My dad is the rock of our family and the sole provider. He has already been out of work for a week, and because our entire household depends entirely on him to keep the bills paid and a roof over our heads, they are on the verge of losing everything. Without his income, they cannot keep up with their normal living expenses, let alone the medical bills that are piling up.

​We want our dad to focus entirely on healing, fighting this infection, and getting back on his feet without the crushing weight of financial ruin hanging over him.

​Any funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward keeping their household bills paid, food on the table, and covering his immediate medical expenses while he is unable to work.

​If you are able to give, no matter how small the amount, it will make a massive difference for our family during the hardest time of our lives. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping our dad in your prayers.

​Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support.

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