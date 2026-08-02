Help Dad Get A New PC to Tinker With

Howdy,





I'm Dad with Dad's Mmo Lab and I love to play MMOs and I'm greatly invested in Game Preservation, especially on Steam Deck. It would be great to branch off into PC and start playing and Preserving these games on Windows.





I'm on a tight budget with 4 littles ones to provide for, along with my stay at home wife who homeschools our children. The cost of gaming has grown tremendously and outside of this fundraiser I don't see the possibilities of purchasing a solid PC on my own.





My old PC is dying and can't handle the weight of my projects, and it's necessary as we print our entire school curriculum for our children with it. After it hard crashed twice, I had to call it quits on my windows projects.





It feels odd to ask people to help pay for this, but the community has asked and if people want to help then I don't want to prevent them. I am incredibly grateful for any amount given, and please don't hurt yourself trying to help me.





All of my projects will always be available for free. Please enjoy, and thank you!





This is the PC that I am targeting:

https://www.bestbuy.com/product/ibuypower-trace-gaming-desktop-pc-amd-ryzen-7-9800x3d-2025-amd-radeon-rx-9070xt-16gb-32gb-ddr5-rgb-2tb-nvme-ssd-storage-white/J3R75JYS2K/sku/6668979