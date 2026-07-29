Help Curtis Bridge the Gap to Stable Housing

Hi, my name is Curtis.

I’m asking for help because I’m in a difficult but temporary situation, and I’m trying to stay off the streets while I get back on stable ground.

I’m a veteran, a father, and someone who is actively working to rebuild. I start a new job on June 1st, and there may also be a second job opportunity. Stable income is finally close, but the hard part is getting through the gap between now and when those paychecks begin coming in.

This fundraiser is to help cover the next month, possibly two, while I begin working and get steady income established.

I want to be clear that I am not asking for long-term support. I’m asking for help with the short stretch between instability and stability.

Right now, I need help covering basic expenses like housing or temporary lodging, move-in costs, food, transportation, utilities, and necessities so I can keep moving forward without ending up on the streets.

I have looked into local resources, but many shelters and programs are full, difficult to access, or do not provide the stability needed to rest, work, and rebuild. I’m doing everything I can to avoid getting to a place where I have nowhere safe to go.

Any money raised will go directly toward housing or temporary lodging, move-in costs, deposit or first month’s rent, utilities, food, transportation to work, and essential needs while I begin working.

This is not about giving up. It is about making sure I do not lose my footing right before things finally start moving in the right direction.

Even a small donation helps. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign or praying for me would mean a lot too.

Thank you for reading, helping, sharing, praying, or simply caring enough to stop here.

God bless,

Curtis