Giving Sissy Crystal Every Chance to Recover

“When I am afraid, I will trust in You.” – Psalm 56:3





On April 11, 2026, our lives changed in an instant.





Crystal was involved in a devastating ATV accident that resulted in a severe traumatic brain injury. In the days and weeks that followed, our family faced every fear imaginable as doctors worked tirelessly to stabilize her and give her the best possible chance at recovery.





Today, Crystal continues to fight.





One of the biggest answers to prayer has been her recent transfer to a Long-Term Acute Care (LTAC) facility. This important step allows her to receive the specialized care, monitoring, and medical support needed as she continues her recovery journey and gets ready for rehabilitation.





While there is still a long road ahead, we are grateful for every milestone. Crystal remains medically stable, and there have been encouraging signs that continue to give our family hope. Recovery from a traumatic brain injury is rarely a straight path. More often, it is measured in small victories that add up over time, and we celebrate every one of them.





If you know Crystal, none of this determination will surprise you.





Crystal is the kind of person who shows up without hesitation. She is loving, fiercely protective, and the first person to step in when someone needs help. She doesn’t wait to be asked. She sees a need and immediately moves toward it.





For years, Crystal has dedicated her career to helping people navigate the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) system. She has walked alongside individuals and families during some of the most difficult seasons of their lives, helping them fight for benefits and support when they needed it most.





When people felt overwhelmed, Crystal encouraged them.





When they felt discouraged, Crystal kept fighting.





When they received denials, Crystal pursued appeals.





When they felt like giving up, Crystal reminded them they weren’t alone.





She has spent years helping others find hope during some of their darkest moments.





That’s who she is.





She is a wife.





She is a mother of three.





She is a daughter, sister, friend, advocate, and one of the most compassionate people we know.





She has spent so much of her life fighting for others.





Now it is our turn to fight for her.





As Crystal’s sisters, we created this fundraiser with one purpose: to help provide Crystal with every opportunity possible as she continues her recovery journey through rehabilitation.





Every donation made through this fundraiser will be dedicated exclusively to supporting Crystal’s rehabilitation, therapies, specialized recovery programs, adaptive equipment, and other resources that may help her continue healing and moving forward through rehabilitation.





Our hope is simple. We want Crystal to have access to every opportunity available to maximize her recovery potential and quality of life. We never want a beneficial therapy, rehabilitation program, piece of adaptive equipment, or recovery resource to be out of reach when it may help her continue progressing.





This fundraiser exists solely to support Crystal’s recovery journey and the opportunities that may help her achieve the best possible outcome through her rehabilitation journey.





Her children need their mom.





Her family needs Crystal.





And we believe she is still fighting.





We continue to believe in healing.





We continue to believe in miracles.





Most of all, we continue to trust God with every step of this journey, even when the path ahead is uncertain.





Please continue praying for:





• Crystal’s continued neurological recovery





• Successful rehabilitation and continued progress





• Strength, wisdom, and guidance for her care team





• Strength and peace for her husband, children, and family





• God’s continued grace, provision, and direction in the days ahead





Thank you for every prayer, every message, every donation, and every act of kindness shown to our family. Your support has carried us through some of the hardest days of our lives, and we are grateful beyond words.





We serve a faithful God, and we are thankful to have so many people standing beside Crystal as she continues to fight forward.





“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1