Help Crystal and Erick through this season

Crystal has been bravely battling cancer. Between brain surgery, bone pain, nausea, radiation treatments, unexpected emergency room visits, and the many other challenges that come with fighting this disease, this is an opportunity to receive support and care.





Her husband, Erick, faithfully walks alongside her through this journey: caring for her, driving her to appointments, and being present through the difficult moments. While Erick is employed at The Anchor Bible Church, he is a part-time employee, and the flexibility to care for his family limits his availability to take on extra jobs that he would take on otherwise.





Many of you have asked how you can tangibly come alongside the Puentez family. If you are able to contribute, this fundraiser will help provide practical support. This allows Erick to continue being there for Crystal while helping cover the bills and needs that continue each month.





I know many of you have personally benefited from Erick's faithful ministry by his Family Group, shepherding, counseling, preaching, and his care for both youth and children’s ministries. For the past 14 years, the Puentez family pours out their time, love, and service so that the body of Christ might flourish and grow.





Now we have an opportunity to surround them with that same love and care.

Please consider joining to “bearing one another’s burdens” (Galatians 6:2) in this way. Every prayer, share, and contribution is deeply appreciated.