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Help Cover Urgent Clinic and Care Costs

GoalRs 700,000 MUR
RaisedRs 0 MUR

Fundraiser created byVijen chemben

Fundraiser funds will be received by Vijen chemben

Help Cover Urgent Clinic and Care Costs

My mum is fighting the hardest battle of her life, and I am stepping out in complete humility to ask for your help to save her. When she thought celebrating her 60th birthday on the 2nd of June this year things went differently.


In March, my mum fell seriously ill. We had no other alternative than to send her care to a public hospital where, heartbreakingly, her condition severely deteriorated. Watching her slip away was the most terrifying moment of my life. To save her, we had to act instantly and transfer her to a private clinic where specialists could finally stabilize her and give her a fighting chance. But again they provide her a 6 weeks antibiotic twice a day which cause worst damaged and now we had to admit her to another private clinic owned by C/CARE where is having the necessary treatment in urgence.

Right now, she is resting in a clinic bed, hooked up to monitors. She is fighting with everything she has, and as her son, I refuse to give up on her.

The Burden We Cannot Carry Alone While my only focus should be holding her hand and praying for her recovery, the financial reality of private medical care in Mauritius has brought a crushing weight onto our household.

  1. The First 2 Days: The bill has already hit Rs 150,000 (approx. $3,300 USD / €3,100) for the emergency diagnostic tests, constant monitoring, and life-saving treatments that stabilized her which we could raise.
  2. The Road Ahead: The doctors estimate she needs at least another week of intensive inpatient care to stabilize her then she might need further intervention later and please pray for us this doesn't happen. At her current rate of treatment, we are looking at an additional Rs 700,000.

Our Goal: Rs 700,000 (Approx. $15,500 USD / €14,500) I am setting our initial target at Rs 700,000 to cover what we already owe, the projected costs for the coming week, and the standard platform fees which might go highter but I know our Heavenly Fatherly will provide. If anything changes with her treatment, I will update you all immediately with total transparency. All the bills will be submitted to donors.

Every single cent raised goes directly to her clinic fees, her doctors, and the medications to help her in this fight.


How You Can Stand With Us

Contribute: No amount is too small. Even the smallest gift buys us another hour, another day of professional care for my mum.

Share This Story: Please send this link to your friends, your church groups, or your community. We need this to travel as far as possible.

Pray for Her: More than anything, please cover my mum in your prayers. Pray for her physical healing, for strength for her body, and for peace over our home.

It is incredibly humbling to ask for financial help, but when it comes to your mother, you lay down your pride. Thank you for standing in the gap with us, for proving to my family that we are not alone in this dark valley, and for helping me bring my mum back home.

With all my love and gratitude,

Vijen & Family


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