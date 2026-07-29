Help Cover Sarah's Medical Expenses

This week I traveled from Nebraska to New Orleans to get treatment for my hypermobility and got diagnosed with hypermobile Ehlers-danlos syndrome and dysautonomia.





Due to my hypermobility I have frequent dislocations of my joints, and lots of chronic joint pain and many many other systemic issues.





I also catch every sickness that comes through my job at the preschool, which is just about every week.





I also have a myriad of other comorbid chronic health conditions and an extremely rare disease that affects my lymphatic system. I have already had 9 surgeries due to these other issues. Including an experimental omental transplant with anastomosis for the lymphatic disease. I spent 7 days in the ICU after that surgery.





The medical expenses have been piling up for years, and the price to be seen at the New Orleans clinic is thousands of dollars and they don't take insurance. Not including flights, hotel, etc.





My doctors agreed it is best that I do not return to working at the preschool and my contract is up on August 5th. I have not successfully found a new job yet.







