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Help Cover Maris Medical Bills and Other Expenses

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$505 USD

Fundraiser created byMariam Bakashvili

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nino Kobakhidze

Help Cover Maris Medical Bills and Other Expenses

Mari Kobakhidze, the daughter of Nana Vadachkoria, was recently involved in a devastating accident and is currently in a coma in a hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mari is an immigrant who lost her mother just four years ago. Today, her only immediate family is her sister, Nino, who lives in New York. As soon as she heard the news, Nino rushed to Arizona to be by Mari’s side facing not only the emotional weight of this moment, but also the sudden and significant financial burden of travel, medical care, and living expenses.

This is an incredibly difficult time for their family. We are asking for your support to help ease the financial strain so Nino can focus on what matters most: being there for her sister.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you’re unable to give, sharing this message would also mean so much. Thank you for your kindness and support.


მარი კობახიძე, ნანა ვადაჭკორიას შვილი, ცოტა ხნის წინ მძიმე ჯანმრთელობის მდგომარეობაში აღმოჩნდა და ამჟამად ფენიქსის (არიზონა) საავადმყოფოში კომაში იმყოფება.

მარი ემიგრანტია და ოთხი წლის წინ დედა დაკარგა. დღეს მისი ერთადერთი ახლო ოჯახის წევრი მისი და, ნინოა, რომელიც ნიუ-იორკში ცხოვრობს. როგორც კი ეს ამბავი შეიტყო, ნინო დაუყოვნებლივ გაფრინდა არიზონაში, რომ დის გვერდით ყოფილიყო. ამავე დროს მას უწევს როგორც ამ მძიმე ემოციურ მდგომარეობასთან გამკლავება, ისე მოულოდნელად წარმოქმნილ მნიშვნელოვან ფინანსურ ხარჯებთან: მგზავრობა, სამედიცინო მომსახურება და ყოველდღიური საჭიროებები.

ეს ძალიან რთული დროა მათი ოჯახისათვის. გთხოვთ, თუ შეძლებთ, დაეხმაროთ მათ ფინანსური ტვირთის შემსუბუქებაში, რათა ნინომ შეძლოს მთავარი რამეზე კონცენტრირება - იყოს თავისი დის გვერდით.

ნებისმიერი დახმარება, სულ მცირეც კი მნიშვნელოვანია. თუ ფინანსურად დახმარება არ შეგიძლიათ, ამ ინფორმაციის გაზიარებაც ძალიან დაეხმარება.

დიდი მადლობა თქვენი თანადგომისა და სიკეთისთვის.

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