Help Cover Indys Emergency Spinal Surgery

Indy, Kristyn’s beloved emotional support dog, just underwent spinal surgery for IVDD. He’s young, he’s a fighter, and he has so much life left to give — Kristyn simply couldn’t let him go. But without pet insurance, the cost of his care has will be a burden. Kristyn shares her home with her partner Ellie and her dog Mila, and the whole household has rallied around Indy’s recovery. If you can spare anything, please help this family cover his medical expenses so they can focus on what matters most: getting Indy back on his feet and enjoying life!





Updates:

Indy is out of surgery and there were no complications.