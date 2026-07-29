Help Cover Ace Emergency Eye Disease Surgery

Ace , Angel’s beloved emotional support dog, just underwent eyes surgery for eyes disease leading to traumatic rubbing. He’s young, he’s a fighter, and he has so much life left to give — Angel simply couldn’t let him go. But without pet insurance, the cost of his care has will be a burden. Angel shares her home with her partner and her dog Ava, and the whole household has rallied around Ace’s recovery. If you can spare anything, please help this family cover his medical expenses so they can focus on what matters most: getting Ace back on his feet and enjoying life!