Help Cover $350 for urgent vet care for Chauncey

Hi everyone,

I’m asking for help because my dog needs medical care, and I’m short on options.

Last week, my 5-year-old pitbull/boxer fell off the bed in a twisted position and has been dealing with neck and shoulder pain since. He’s moving cautiously and has cried out in pain with certain movements and when he barks. He's not eating and drinking very much , it’s clear he’s uncomfortable/in pain and needs a veterinary exam and pain management.

I’m trying to raise $350, which will cover a basic vet visit, exam, and pain/anti-inflammatory medication so he can heal properly.

I don’t ask for help lightly, but right now my dog’s comfort and health matter more than my pride. Any amount helps, and sharing this means just as much.

He's been my rock for the past 5 years and has got me through some tough times.

Thank you for helping me take care of my best friend.