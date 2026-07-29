Help Courtney and her kids get back on their feet

I’m Courtney. I am a registered nurse. In 2025, I had traumatic events occur which had a negative impact on my mental health, leading to two separate hospitalizations. I am asking the community for their help, prayers first, and monetary assistance only if you are able.





I cannot thank you enough for helping my family out of this situation, and I pray I am as generous as everyone here if I’m ever in a position to help.





with so much love,





Courtney, Jonah, & Alayna