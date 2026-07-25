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Help Contribute to Medical Bills for Baby Rodney

Goal$17,000 USD
Raised$3,150 USD

Fundraiser created byRebecca Hemmen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Janelle Westbrook

Help Contribute to Medical Bills for Baby Rodney


If you know Janelle and Ryan, you know they are the kind of people who always show up. Whether it is offering a helping hand, showing up for milestones, or providing a listening ear, they constantly pour love into their community. Now, they are facing their greatest challenge yet, and it is our turn to show up for them.

On May 10th, 2026, Janelle and Ryan welcomed their beautiful first-born son, Rodney, into the world. While his arrival brought immense joy, it also brought some complications. Rodney was born with medical issues involving his bowels, requiring him to undergo surgery just a few days after birth.

Because of this, sweet Rodney has been fighting hard in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. What was hoped to be a standard hospital stay has turned into weeks of intensive, around-the-clock care.

While Janelle and Ryan are focusing every ounce of their energy on being there for Rodney, the reality of a prolonged NICU stay is setting in. The medical expenses from the surgery and specialized care are growing by the day. On top of that, everyday bills and the costs of living out of a hospital are stacking up quickly.

No parent should have to choose between sitting at their newborn's bedside and worrying about how they will afford the bills.

We want to surround this incredible new family of three with love, strength, and tangible relief. We are asking our community to rally around them in two powerful ways:

  1. Through Prayer: Please join us in praying for Rodney's complete healing, for strength for his bowels to mature and function perfectly, and for peace that passes understanding for Janelle and Ryan.
  2. Through Financial Alleviation: Any monetary contribution you can make will go directly toward Rodney's mounting medical bills and the family's daily expenses. Our goal is to lift this financial weight so they can focus entirely on their son's recovery.

Every single donation, no matter the size, makes a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give financially, please consider sharing this page with your network and keeping Rodney in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your generosity, your kindness, and for standing by Janelle, Ryan, and baby Rodney during this critical time.


Venmo for the Westbrooks:

Ryan-Westbrook-10


Updates will be posted throughout Rodney’s recovery.

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