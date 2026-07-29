Help Connie Fight Cancer

If you've had the privilege of knowing Connie Pollard, you know she has a heart of gold. She is the kind of person who is always willing to help others, offer encouragement, and put the needs of those around her before her own. Today, she needs our help.

Connie has recently been diagnosed with invasive squamous cell carcinoma, and she is preparing for a difficult road ahead. Before she can begin radiation treatments, she must first undergo extensive dental work to prevent serious complications during treatment. Unfortunately, Connie does not have health insurance, and the dental work alone is estimated to cost $7,786.





In addition to this immediate expense, she will face numerous medical appointments, scans, testing, radiation treatments, and frequent trips to San Antonio. The financial burden of medical bills, travel expenses, and time away from work is overwhelming, and we hope to ease some of that stress so Connie can focus on what matters most...fighting cancer and healing.





If you are able, please consider making a donation of any amount. No gift is too small, and every dollar will go directly toward Connie's medical and travel expenses. If you're unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community is another meaningful way to help.





Most importantly, we ask that you keep Connie in your thoughts and prayers as she begins this journey. Your kindness, generosity, and support will remind her that she is not fighting this battle alone.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your prayers, your generosity, and for sharing Connie's story. Every act of kindness makes a difference.



