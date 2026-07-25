Help Complete 21 Years Abandoned Building Project

HELP ME COMPLETE MY 21-YEAR ABANDONED BUILDING PROJECT

I am a 75-year-old retiree who began building a two-flat apartment many years ago. Due to financial difficulties after retirement, I was only able to complete one section where my wife and I currently live.

For 21 years, the second flat has remained unfinished despite all my efforts. My greatest wish is to see this project completed during my lifetime so it can provide additional accommodation and security for my family.

I humbly appeal to kind-hearted individuals, friends, community members, organizations, and philanthropists to support me. No donation is too small, and every contribution brings me closer to completing this long-abandoned project.

Please donate and share my campaign with others.

Thank you and may God bless you abundantly.