Help Colton Find His Voice

Our son, Colton, has been given the opportunity to undergo surgery that we hope will improve his ability to speak and communicate. This procedure has the potential to make a meaningful difference in his daily life and future.

While we are incredibly grateful for the medical care available to him, many of the costs associated with his recovery and ongoing treatment are not covered by government programs or our health benefits.

Your donation will help cover expenses such as:

Speech therapy following his surgery. Psychological support and counseling, if needed, during his recovery. An iPad or other communication device that can help him communicate more effectively while developing his speech. Prescription medications and medical supplies not covered by insurance or government programs. Travel expenses to and from medical appointments and specialist visits. Other therapies, rehabilitation, and essential equipment recommended by his healthcare team.

Every child deserves the opportunity to communicate, be understood, and reach their full potential. Your kindness, whether through a donation or by sharing Colton's story, will help give him the support he needs throughout this journey.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting Colton. Your generosity means more to our family than words can express.