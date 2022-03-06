Help Cloe & Kylee move into their home

my friend kylee and I are excited to be moving into a rental home as roommates. this space represents a fresh start, and we are both really grateful for the capability to take this leap.

the biggest challenge is that we’re starting almost completely from scratch!! we still need many of the everyday essentials…including a bed for kylee, general cookware, dishes, towels, bedding, cleaning supplies, and other basic household items. we’ll also have a third roommate joining us soon, so we’re working together to furnish our home as best we can. If you’re able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would make a huge difference and go directly toward these essentials. If donating isn’t possible, sharing this fundraiser is just as appreciated.





(if you live in the southern florida area, and have any physical items you’d be willing to donate, feel free to email me at cloencunning@gmail.com !!)