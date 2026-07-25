HELP CLAY MARTIN OBTAIN EMERGENCY HOUSING

We are asking for help on behalf of our Uncle, Clay Martin, who is disabled and lives on a fixed social security disability income and is facing an unexpected housing emergency.





After living in the same rental home for over 20 YEARS, he is unexpectedly being forced to move quickly, as the property owner has decided to sell it with no advance notice.





Finding affordable housing that is within his financial means has presented a challenge, especially considering what his monthly rental rate has been as a long-time tenant vs the average rental rates now.





Your donations will assist with paying for any rental property application fees, first and last month deposits for a new rental, any required utility deposits, pet deposits, moving expenses, etc.





We would also like to assist him with any basic necessities or household items he might need to make the new place feel like home. (Furniture, bedding, dishes, etc)





Our Uncle is the kind of man who would literally give you the shirt off his back.





A man who always gives to others, even when he does not HAVE it to give.





A man who dropped out of high school just to work and take care of our Granny (his Mother) when she needed help.





And now HE needs help.





EVERY single dollar donated, no matter how small, is so sincerely appreciated.





SHARING this fundraiser with your friends and family to reach more people also helps!