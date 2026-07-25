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Help Clare Beat Leukemia—Again

Goal$200,000 USD
Raised$9,345 USD

Fundraiser created byALesha Kinder

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dakota Ervin

Help Clare Beat Leukemia—Again

For the second time, Clare has been diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL).


Hearing the words “I’m sorry, but you have cancer” once was devastating. Hearing them a second time has been even harder. Because this is her second relapse, her treatment will be more aggressive and the road ahead will be much longer.


Since Clare’s last battle with cancer, life has brought so much joy. Dakota and Clare moved their family to Houston, Texas, and welcomed two beautiful baby boys into the world—Antonio, who is now 1 year old, and Isaias, who is just 2 weeks old.


Now, instead of spending these precious months together as a family of four, Clare and Dakota are preparing for months of treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center.


The plan is six rounds of chemotherapy over approximately six months. Each cycle will include one week of inpatient hospitalization for aggressive chemotherapy, followed by three weeks of outpatient chemotherapy and immunotherapy. During those outpatient weeks, Clare will wear a continuous infusion pump and medication bag in a backpack 24 hours a day, allowing treatment to continue even while she is at home. This cycle will repeat month after month.


Once those six cycles are complete, the next step will be CAR T-cell therapy, with the hope that it will eliminate the cancer for good. The price tag will be $1,000,000.00. What benefits and charity may be applied to this cost is still undetermined.


For the next six months, Dakota and Clare will have to be away from Antonio and newborn Isaias for one week out of every month while Clare is hospitalized. Thankfully, family has stepped in to care for the boys during those inpatient stays, but being separated from their children during this season is one of the many sacrifices they now face.


This is a long journey, and it won’t be easy. But Clare has fought this disease before, and she is ready to fight again. Dakota remains by her side every step of the way, and together they are holding on to hope—that these treatments, followed by CAR T-cell therapy, will finally bring lasting freedom from cancer.


If you are able to support the Ervin family through this journey, whether by donating, sharing this fundraiser, or simply keeping them in your thoughts and prayers, it would mean more than words can express. Every act of kindness helps lighten the burden as they focus on what matters most: Clare’s healing and the hope of watching her grow old with Dakota and raise Antonio and Isaias together.


Thank you for standing with the Ervin family during this fight.

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