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Help Claire Fight Breast Cancer & Support Her

Goal$12,000 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byClaire Connell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Claire Connell

Help Claire Fight Breast Cancer & Support Her

Help Claire Fight Breast Cancer While Supporting Her Family


Hi, I’m Claire’s best friend Michelle, and I’m asking for help on behalf of someone who means the absolute world to me.


For the past five years, Claire has been a single mum, juggling full-time work while raising her children. Like so many parents, she has always done everything she can to keep life moving forward, no matter what challenges have come her way.


Over the last few years, Claire’s health has been far from easy. Living with an autoimmune disease has meant dealing with illness after illness, including viral meningitis, shingles, COVID, influenza and other infections. Through it all, she kept pushing forward and hoping that eventually things would settle down.


Then everything changed.


After finding a lump under her arm, Claire booked in to see her GP that very same day. She had an ultrasound immediately, and within less than 24 hours, her world was turned upside down. She was told she had breast cancer.


Initially, it appeared that the cancer wasn’t particularly aggressive. Although her surgeon recommended a lumpectomy, Claire made the incredibly difficult decision to have a double mastectomy because she wanted to do everything possible to protect her future and be there for her children.


Following surgery, Claire was left with very limited movement in her arm. With no real support and bills that couldn’t wait, she’s had to employ extra staff to cover for her so she can try and recover. This meant she has no real income coming into the household.


Then came another devastating blow.


The final pathology results showed that Claire’s cancer was much more aggressive than first thought. She was diagnosed with Stage 3, Grade 3 invasive breast carcinoma, with cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes. She also found out that the cancer had been just 1 mm away from her chest muscle wall, making the diagnosis even more frightening. She was told that choosing the double mastectomy had been the right decision.


But Claire’s journey isn’t over.


Her doctors have advised that she now needs six months of intensive chemotherapy, followed by further treatment

For 10 years, to give her the best possible chance of preventing the cancer from returning. The thought of her going through treatment while trying to continue working full-time to support her children is heartbreaking and overwhelming.


As if that wasn’t enough, a major piece of machinery at Claire’s work recently broke down, leaving her with an unexpected $12,000 expense. Financially, she is being hit from every direction at a time when her focus should be on her health, her treatment and her children.


Anyone who knows Claire knows that she is one of the hardest-working and most determined people you could ever meet. She has always tried to solve her own problems and has never been comfortable asking for help, especially when it comes to money.


But she has reached a point where she simply cannot do this alone.


As her best friend, it is incredibly difficult to watch someone I love go through so much while still trying to carry the weight of work, bills, motherhood and cancer treatment. Claire deserves the chance to focus on fighting this disease without the constant fear of how she will financially support her family.


Any donations will help ease the financial pressure while Claire undergoes treatment, allowing her to focus on what matters most—fighting this cancer, caring for her children and giving herself the best possible chance at recovery.


Whether you’re able to donate $1 or simply share Claire’s story, every act of kindness will mean more to her and her family than words could ever express.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for supporting Claire, for showing her kindness and generosity, and for standing beside her and her children during the toughest chapter of their lives.


With love and gratitude,


Claire’s best friend ❤️ and soul mate, Shell x

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