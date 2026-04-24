Help Cindy get the medical help she needs

My name is Cindy Pilling, and asking for help like this is not easy for me. I’ve always tried to handle things on my own, but I’ve reached a point where I truly can’t do this without support.





Right now, I am facing several serious health challenges at the same time. I am undergoing urgent medical evaluation for a mass that was found inside my uterus. I am in significant and worsening pain, and my gynecologist has recommended surgery to remove it, followed by an immediate biopsy to determine whether it is cancerous. The waiting, the fear, and the uncertainty have been overwhelming.





At the same time, I live with spinal degenerative disease, which has worsened significantly—especially after a recent fall down the stairs. This has increased my pain and further limited my ability to function day-to-day. I have also been diagnosed with heart disease, which leaves me fatigued and unable to do many of the things I once could.





Because of these conditions, I am no longer able to work. My household has gone from two incomes to one, and over time, I have exhausted all of my financial resources just trying to keep up. Unfortunately, my medical needs have only increased. Many of my appointments and specialists are located outside my community, and I am struggling to afford the travel required to get essential care. There have been times I’ve had to cancel appointments simply because I couldn’t afford the transportation. My phone has been shut off as I cannot afford to pay it anymore and the doctors cannot get ahold of me now. I also missed the calls for my surgery date, hence I missed my urgent surgery.





To make matters even more difficult, the home we are renting has been sold, and we are moving out in a couple of days. This has put a tremendous amount of financial strain on us.





I am hoping to raise $150,000 to help me get through this ongoing crisis. This is not just a short-term need—it reflects the reality of continued medical care, loss of income, and basic living expenses during this time.

The funds raised will go toward:

• Medical expenses, testing, and treatment

• Travel costs for essential doctor appointments

• Basic living expenses

• Rent and utilities as I prepare to move

• Existing debt accumulated while trying to survive without income





Without support, I am being forced to choose between medical care and basic necessities—choices that are becoming more immediate and more frightening. This fundraiser would give me the ability to focus on treatment, healing, and getting back on my feet, and maintaining some stability during an incredibly uncertain time.





If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or keep me in your thoughts and prayers, it truly means more than I can express. Every bit of support helps lighten the burden.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness you are able to offer.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Cindy Pilling