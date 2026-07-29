Help Cindy and Tony Recover From the Brantley Fire

Cindy and Tony Smith suffered the total loss of their home and Tony's workshop in the wake of the devastating Brantley wildfires. While they are incredibly grateful to be safe, they are now facing the overwhelming reality of rebuilding the home that held decades of family celebrations and love.





Cindy and Tony are the kind of people who show up for others and now it is time for us to show up for them. We are raising funds to help them cover immediate and longer-term expenses as they begin to rebuild their lives. No amount is too small and every donation will go directly to them If you’re unable to give, please consider sharing this campaign with others. Your support, whether through a donation or simply spreading the word, will mean a great deal to Cindy and Tony.





Thank you for your kindness and generosity.





UPDATE! Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of friends and neighbors, this fundraiser hit its randomly chosen goal of $10,000 in less than 24 hours! WOW! We are going to keep it going because there is no telling how much money they will really need in order to recover. Additionally, Cindy and Tony are so kind and generous that even as they are trying to rebuild their lives they will also be helping others. That's just who they are. Thank you!