Help Cindi Honor Her Husband’s Memory

I am raising funds for my dear friend Cindi, whom I have had the privilege of knowing for over 22 years since we first met at work. Anyone who knows Cindi knows the kind of person she is: caring, generous, dependable, and always willing to help others. She has spent so many years showing up for her friends, family, coworkers, and anyone in need, often giving her time and support without expecting anything in return.

Recently, Cindi experienced the heartbreaking loss of her beloved husband. She loved him deeply, and during his final moments, she stayed by his side, holding his hand, comforting him, and doing everything she could to ease his pain. Her love and devotion to him reflected the compassionate heart she has always shared with others.

Now, as she grieves this tremendous loss, Cindi is also facing the overwhelming burden of funeral expenses. During this time, she should be surrounded by love, comfort, and support as she begins to process her grief. Instead, she is also carrying the financial stress of trying to give her husband the respectful farewell he deserves.

Cindi was recently recognized at work for her outstanding service and dedication, which speaks so clearly to the person she is: selfless, hardworking, compassionate, and always advocating for others. She has given so much of herself to the people around her, and now she needs support from those who can help.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping Cindi cover funeral expenses and ease some of the financial pressure she is facing during this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also mean so much.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and support. Your help will allow Cindi to honor her husband’s memory while reminding her that she is not alone and that the same love she has given to others is now surrounding her.



