Help Cici get mobility with an Enclosed Scooter

Hello, I hope you are well. My name is Monique. I’m writing on behalf of my good friend Cici After years of unexplained pain and fatigue, Cici has recently been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, Crohn’s disease, and arthritis. Due to these conditions and other health conditions she suffers from, she often has difficulty walking long distances and carrying anything heavier than a couple pounds.





Due to limited funds, dietary restrictions and food allergies, the closest grocery store that fits her needs is about a mile away, which could technically be walking distance for most people, but is a near impossible trek for her due to constant pain flare ups and limited mobility.





She does not have a car or license and can not afford luxuries such as Uber or Lyft rides. She is also having trouble affording bus fare, even at a reduced cost.





Food pantries, doctor’s offices,dentists,a mall and other stores are all within a few miles of her apartment, but she can’t get to them in her current state, especially on days she is experiencing excruciating flare ups from her fibromyalgia, and other health conditions.





So far, the only thing that has been able to soother her pain is swimming. There is a year round pool a few miles away from her apartment where she can swim, but even if she can scrape up the bus fare for that day, the nearest bus stop is still 0.8 miles away.





This means she has to walk 1.6 miles round trip to get to the pool and then back to the nearest bus stop, all while already being in excruciating pain. The walk back to the bus stop brings back any pain or relief she obtained from swimming. The long walk also flares up her Crohn’s disease. She is literally hurting from head to toe nearly all the time. More often than not, the pain is debilitating.





If possible, could you please help her get one of these fully enclosed mobility scooters so she can run necessary errands, get food, and get to the pool to swim/ alleviate her fibromyalgia pain, and go wherever she needs to go?





She would greatly benefit from a fully enclosed mobility scooter so she could get to and from where she needs to go year round, as they can be used even when it is raining or snowing , and I know she would be eternally grateful to you for your help. The area she lives in is very pedestrian friendly, so there are plenty of wide bike lanes and sidewalks for her to ride it on. I have already checked and enclosed mobility scooters are allowed where she lives.





At her apartment complex has her own personal assigned mini garage/ storage space where she can store it, and there are charging outlets in her garage as well.





I know she would be grateful for any help you would be willing to give.

Please do what you can for Cici. She is a truly selfless, golden hearted woman and is always helping others in any way she can.









Please and thank you,





Monique Dominick



