Help Church Safety Teams Protect Congregations

In an unpredictable world, churches should be sanctuaries of worship, community, and safety — not places of fear. At Zero 5 Safety Training, our mission is to partner with churches to build professional, confident, and well-prepared safety and security teams so they can focus on ministry while knowing their people are protected.

We provide specialized training and consulting tailored specifically for churches. From threat assessment and team development to de-escalation, emergency response, and active attack preparedness, we help faith communities create layered security that respects their values while addressing real-world risks.





Our Team

Our instructors bring elite, real-world experience to every training:

Grant – U.S. Army combat veteran, qualified Army Ranger and 20-year firearms instructor, 2 years in church safety ministry Tyler – U.S. Army combat veteran, experienced firefighter, and 8 years in church safety ministry Mike – U.S. Coast Guard Deployable Specialized Forces (DSF) and Intelligence veteran, 13 year firefighter, 10 medical instructor, and 8 year church safety lead

Together, we have 18 years of combined experience focused specifically on church safety and security. We’ve trained and consulted with churches across the region, helping them move from vulnerability to readiness with practical, realistic solutions.





What We Need Your Help With

We are raising funds to purchase essential equipment for force-on-force active attack response training. This is one of the most effective ways to prepare church safety teams for the unthinkable. Using realistic simulation tools (Simunition, protective gear, training props, etc.), we can put teams through high-stress, scenario-based drills in their actual church environments.

This type of hands-on, stress innoculation training builds muscle memory, improves decision-making under pressure, and dramatically increases the likelihood that a team can effectively protect their congregation if the worst ever happens.





Your Support Makes a Difference

Every donation goes directly toward:

Protective training gear and marking ammunition Scenario props and simulation equipment Force-on-force training kits Travel and setup costs to bring this training directly to churches

By supporting Zero 5 Safety Training, you’re not just buying equipment — you’re helping protect families, pastors, volunteers, and entire congregations across our communities.





No amount is too small. Whether you can give $10, $25, $50, or more, your support helps us equip more churches to stand ready. Please also consider sharing this campaign with your church, friends, and family.





Together, we can help ensure that houses of worship remain places of peace — and places of protection.





For more background on what Zero 5 Safety Training is about you can visit our Substack at https://zero5safetytraining.substack.com/





Thank you for standing with us.

Zero 5 Safety Training Grant, Tyler & Mike





PROTECT HIS PEOPLE, GIVE HIM THE GLORY