Help Church in Pakistan Purchase Their Sanctuary

A small but devoted and growing Christian church is praying for your help in purchasing their sanctuary. Due to their location within the territory of an Islamic government, they must be discreet and careful about how they raise funds. Our goal is modest: $25,000 U.S. dollars. That amount will secure the property where they hold worship services.





In Matthew 28:19, Jesus gave us the Great Commission, telling his disciples to "Go and make disciples of ALL nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit." These are your brothers and sisters in Christ, risking even their lives in a hostile environment to worship the risen Christ. In Matthew 25:45, Jesus also said, "And the King will answer, Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me."





This church desperately needs our help, and a little money goes a long way in Pakistan. In their country, that amount of money will buy an entire building. Please help this church obtain their safe house of worship. Even if you can't afford to help financially, please pray for this church and consider sharing this request with others.





Thank you and God Bless.