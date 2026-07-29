Help Christopher's Fight Against Colon Cancer

Our son Christopher was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer at the age of 35, and our family is still trying to process this heartbreaking news. Watching someone you love go through this battle is incredibly difficult. The physical pain, exhaustion, endless appointments, and emotional toll have completely changed daily life for him and our family.





Because of his diagnosis and upcoming treatments, Christopher has been unable to work, creating an overwhelming financial strain during an already devastating time. Medical bills, treatments, travel to appointments, household expenses, and everyday living costs are quickly adding up.





Right now, Christopher’s focus needs to be on fighting this disease, healing, and getting through the difficult months ahead — not worrying about how bills will be paid.





We are humbly asking for prayers, support, and donations to help ease some of this burden. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward medical care and essential living expenses during his treatment and recovery.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Christopher in your prayers would also mean so much to us.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your compassion, kindness, and support during one of the hardest moments our family has ever faced.





Christopher’s diagnosis is also connected to Lynch syndrome, a hereditary cancer condition that has affected our family, making this journey even more emotional and personal for all of us.



