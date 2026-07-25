Help Christopher, Theary, and Their Children Build

My name is Christopher, and I am asking for help with one of the most important journeys of my life: completing the adoption and immigration process needed to unite my fiancée, Theary, and our two young children with me.

Theary and I met while living thousands of miles apart. What began as a simple conversation grew into a loving and committed relationship. When I traveled to Cambodia and met her in person, I knew that what we had was real. Over time, I also developed a deep bond with her two children.

They are not simply “my fiancée’s children” to me. They are my children in every way that matters. I love them, support them, worry about them, and want to be present for every important moment in their lives. I have taken legal steps in Cambodia to become their adoptive father, and now we are working through the complicated process of securing the necessary adoption documentation and visas so our family can finally live together.

Being separated from the people you love is difficult. Video calls and messages help us stay connected, but they cannot replace being together as a family. I want to be there for the everyday moments—helping the children get ready for school, sharing meals, celebrating birthdays, comforting them when they are sick, and creating a safe and stable home together.

Unfortunately, the legal and immigration process is expensive. The costs can include:

Government filing and visa fees Adoption and legal-document expenses Medical examinations and vaccinations Certified translations Police and government records Passports and required documentation Travel to interviews and appointments Transportation and airfare Additional legal or immigration assistance when needed

These expenses can quickly become overwhelming, especially while I am also helping provide for the children’s daily needs, education, food, medical care, and other necessities.

We are not asking for help with luxuries. Every contribution will go toward the legal, medical, travel, and immigration expenses required to give our family the opportunity to live together legally and safely.

I understand that many people may not be able to give a large amount. Even a small donation brings us one step closer. Sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean more than I can express.

I will provide updates as we reach important milestones and will be transparent about how the money is being used. Immigration and adoption timelines can be unpredictable, and no outcome can be guaranteed, but we are committed to completing every requirement honestly and properly.

My greatest hope is simple: to wake up each morning knowing that the people I love are no longer thousands of miles away.

Thank you for reading our story, for praying for our family, for sharing this campaign, and for helping us take another step toward being together.

With gratitude,

Christopher, Theary, and our children