Help Christopher Fight MS and Get Back on the Road

Christopher was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis over 20 years ago — caught early, but that hasn't made the fight any easier. In the two decades since, he's tried nearly every treatment available, from disease-modifying injections to countless specialist visits, all in an effort to slow the disease and manage the pain. Years of relying on over-the-counter pain relief like Tylenol and ibuprofen have taken a serious toll on his digestive health, adding yet another medical challenge on top of the MS itself.

Christopher is a man of deep faith. He's up early every Sunday for church, and he and his wife start each day together in prayer and Bible study. That faith is what's carried him through two decades of chronic pain, sleepless nights, and the uncertainty that comes with a progressive illness.

Because of his condition, Christopher was unable to continue working and had to leave his job. Even so, he remains the primary provider for his household. He owns his home and has worked hard to keep his family stable — but between managing MS and now a major car repair, things have gotten tight.

Right now, Christopher needs help with two things:

Car repairs — His vehicle is currently at the mechanic and needs either a new transmission or engine repair work, and it's his only reliable way to get to doctor's appointments and treatment. Medical expenses — MS is an expensive disease to manage. Between doctor visits, medication, and the diet and physical therapy needed to slow its progression, the costs add up fast.

If you're able to give — even a few dollars — it would mean the world to Christopher and his family. Every donation goes directly toward his medical bills and getting his car back on the road so he can keep making it to the appointments that help him fight this disease.

If you're a brother or sister in Christ (or just someone with a generous heart) who wants to stand with Christopher in this season, we'd be so grateful for your support and your prayers.

Thank you for reading Christopher's story, and thank you for anything you're able to give.