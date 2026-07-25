Help Christine with medical expenses

Christine has been a hardworking woman, mother and wife for many years. She volunteered in her community, was a local Realtor/Property Manager, until her doctors almost killed her. Christine was being treated by a new doctor in her PCP’s office after her doctor had retired. Christine lived with an auto immune disease for over 40 years, had tried mild treatments over the years but nothing ever truly eradicated it. The new doctor started giving her injections almost immediately after meeting her, no blood work, no testing, and the medication down Christine’s liver & kidneys. Her kidneys somewhat recovered, but not her liver. She needs a transplant, her diagnosis is “non alcoholic cirrhosis”, it also gave her a hemoglobin issue, where every 2-3 months she’s needing blood transfusions, with a hemoglobin level of 4-6 when arriving at the hospital. A healthy level is 12. Because of all this, Christine lost her job, as she’s regularly hospitalized, weak, and very symptomatic. She lost her health insurance, and after being a taxpayer, productive member of her community for 40+ years, she has been denied by Medicaid, disability and any government aid. Her daughter has taken on working 2 & 3 jobs at a time to be able to help some. It has truly altered their lives. They need help.