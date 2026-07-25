Help Christie & Eddie After the Fire

On June 16, Christie and Eddie lost their home in a devastating fire. Within minutes, everything they had built over the years was gone. While we're incredibly grateful they made it out safely, they now face the overwhelming challenge of replacing their home, clothing, furniture, medications, and everyday necessities.





Your donations will help cover:

Temporary housing Food Clothing Furniture Appliances Insurance gaps Utility deposits Medical needs Rebuilding expenses





Every donation—large or small—brings Christie and Eddie one step closer to rebuilding their lives. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to them.



