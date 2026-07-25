Help Christianne become an NFP Practitioner!

When I was a young teen, I heard about a close relative’s long struggle with infertility. My heart was moved, and ever since then, I have had a passion for offering prayer and support to women and couples who journey through infertility. This prayerful mission in recent years has melded with my passions for biology, endocrinology, moral theology, theology of the body, and women’s fertility care!





I am excited to announce that I have been accepted and enrolled as a 2026-27 student with the Saint Paul VI Institute, which is based in Omaha, Nebraska. The Saint Paul VI Institute for the Study of Human Reproduction is the leading education and research center in the United States in the area of the natural regulation of human fertility and the development of pro-life, morally and professionally acceptable reproductive health services.





This education route involves two cycles of an education week in Omaha, followed by a six month supervised practicum, which I will complete at home, in Canada. Once I finish certification in November 2027, I will be equipped to teach the Creighton Fertility Care Method, which will ultimately provide education to women on their fertility, support for women with irregular cycles, assist couples in marriage prep, and aid couples in their infertility journeys. As I’ll be receiving the highest quality of education in this unique field, I am certain that the services I will be trained to provide will be immensely beneficial to the church and greater community.





Becoming a Fertility Care Practitioner requires significant investment, both in time and financially. While I am fully committed to this vocation, the cost of tuition and training materials present a challenge for me at this time. Your financial support would be invaluable in helping me complete this specialized education, and I believe that by investing in my education, you are also investing in more women and couples having access to pro-life and compassionate fertility care. I hope to raise support to help cover my basic tuition and travel costs of $14,000 by the tuition deadline of September 15, 2026.





Thank you for sincerely considering my request; your prayers and generosity mean so much to me as I embark on this new journey! Please reach out to me if you’d like to learn more! God bless, Christianne Bentler