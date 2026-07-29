Help Christian welcome her twins

I am urgently seeking support to keep my family and me in our home here in North Carolina. After a sudden layoff from my job of one year and being seven months pregnant with twins, it’s been nearly impossible to find new employment. Facing the prospect of eviction with two young children and two more on the way is overwhelming. Despite actively searching for work and exploring every available resource, nothing has come through yet.





My immediate goal is to raise $8,000 to catch up on rent and cover essential expenses. This will give me the stability I need to continue my job search and prepare for the arrival of my babies. With time running out, any help you can offer would mean the world to us, ensuring we have a safe space during this critical time.



