Help Christian Honor His Dad





Our hearts are shattered as we share the unexpected passing of Christian Thielke, who left this world at just 32 years old, only 27 days after celebrating his birthday.

He leaves behind the greatest joy of his life—his best friend and only son. As a devoted single father, everything he did was for his little boy. He loved fiercely, gave selflessly, and always put his son before himself.

He was more than a father. He was a loving son, a caring brother, a proud uncle, and a loyal friend. His kindness, generosity, and quiet strength touched everyone who knew him. He had a way of making people feel seen, valued, and loved.

No family is ever prepared for a loss like this. We are asking for your support to help cover funeral and memorial expenses and to provide stability for the son who now has to grow up without his dad.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden during this unimaginable time. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for helping us honor a man whose greatest accomplishment was being a father. His love will live on through his son, and his memory will remain in the hearts of everyone who was blessed to know him.

Rest easy, Christian JamesThielke Sr. You were deeply loved, and you will never be forgotten