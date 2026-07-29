Help Christian Authors to Proclaim the Good News

Christian authors want to write – to proclaim the Good News about Jesus, our Father and the indwelling Holy Spirit – instead of spending time "trying" to get specific assistance they need and can afford. This GiveSendGo Campaign will fund building a "Web-based App for Matching Needs-with-Expertise of Christian Authors" and Others (Editors; Marketers; Agents; Website platforms; etc.). I'll write the "Functional Specifications" and help coders write the "Technical Specifications" to produce a user-friendly App. Bluehost.com has agreed to reduce hosting and security costs through its "Agency Partner Program." I and others will contact Christian Associations and Writers Conferences to market this App to over 30,000 Christian authors and Others – to attract users.





This App is needed "for such a time as this" because non-Christians can only learn about the "Good News" by reading Christian authors, who are writing instead of seeking help.