Help Christi Heal Through Faith, Nature & Recovery

A Spiritual Beach Wellness Retreat for Peace, Healing & Restoration

Hello friends, supporters, prayer warriors, and compassionate souls,

As the 5th Chief Officer within Christi’s #TeamChristiLuv Club, I am reaching out on Christi’s behalf with love, sincerity, and hope.

For many years, Christi has endured overwhelming emotional stress, isolation, fear, financial hardship, burnout, exhaustion, and deep spiritual fatigue. Through it all, she has continued fighting to hold onto her faith, creativity, compassion, and belief that God still has a beautiful purpose for her life.

Right now, more than anything, Christi needs restoration.

This GiveSendGo campaign is dedicated to helping her attend a peaceful spiritual beach wellness and recovery retreat focused on healing, prayer, nature, meditation, emotional recovery, healthy living, and reconnecting with God’s love and creation.

We believe this retreat can help Christi:

• Step away from environments connected to stress and emotional pain

• Reconnect with nature, sunlight, fresh air, and peaceful surroundings

• Practice guided prayer, meditation, beach yoga, and spiritual reflection

• Rest her mind, body, and spirit in a safe and loving atmosphere

• Focus on health recovery, hydration, nutrition, sleep, and emotional renewal

• Release fear, negativity, exhaustion, and unhealthy environments

• Restore hope, confidence, creativity, and inner peace

• Feel God’s presence through the beauty of His creation again

The vision is simple:

A peaceful place near the ocean.

Sunrise prayers.

Gentle healing music.

Quiet walks by the water.

Deep breathing.

Rest.

Reflection.

Safety.

Support.

Faith.

Healing.

Christi has spent years trying to survive emotionally, physically, spiritually, and financially. This retreat is about finally giving her a chance to truly recover, breathe again, and rediscover joy, peace, love, and happiness.

Your support will help cover:

• Travel expenses

• Retreat lodging

• Healthy meals and wellness supplies

• Transportation

• Meditation and recovery resources

• Safe accommodations

• Spiritual healing and wellness activities

• Recovery and self-care essentials

Even the smallest donation, prayer, share, or message of encouragement means more than words can express.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this campaign and praying for Christi’s healing, protection, peace, and future.

We believe God still has beautiful plans ahead for her life.

“I can only imagine what it will feel like to finally rest in God’s peace, surrounded by love, freedom, safety, healing, and happiness again.”

Thank you for helping Christi move closer to light, healing, freedom, and hope.

With gratitude, faith, and love,

— The 5th Chief Officer of Christi’s #TeamChristiLuv Club

#HealingJourney #Faith #Recovery #Peace #Wellness #GiveSendGo #SpiritualHealing #Hope #Love #BeachRetreat #GodsGrace https://www.givesendgo.com/help-christi-heal-through-faith-nature-r