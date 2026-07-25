Help Chris Wilson Through This Medical Emergency

If you know Chris Wilson, then you know he’s not the kind of person to ask for help.





Right now, though, our family is asking on his behalf.





A few days ago, Chris suffered a collapsed lung and was rushed to the hospital. He was in the ICU at Morehouse General with a chest tube in place while doctors were working to help his lung heal and get him breathing normally again. Things weren’t progressing the way they’d hoped, so he was just transferred to Alexandria to get care from a specialist.





As scary as the medical situation has been, they’re also facing another challenge. Chris does not have health insurance, and the bills from an ICU stay, specialists, testing, procedures, etc. are already beginning to pile up.





Chris is a hardworking man who loves his family and has always been willing to lend a hand when somebody needed one. Anyone who knows him knows he’d be the first person to show up if you were going through a hard time.





Now we’re hoping our community can rally around him.





We’re asking for prayers first and foremost. We truly believe in the power of prayer and know God is bigger than any situation we face.





If you’re able and feel led to help financially, any donation—big or small—will go directly toward Chris’s medical expenses and recovery. And if you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to our family.





Chris has said y’all’s prayers, calls, messages, and the support you’ve already shown has made him feel incredibly grateful. Grateful for every one of you in his corner.





Please continue to keep Chris, Fifi, and family in your prayers.





*We’ve set an initial goal of $15,000 to help offset Chris’s immediate medical expenses and recovery costs. As we learn more about his treatment and financial assistance options, we will provide updates.