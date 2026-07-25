Help Chris Turner a Former SRO and Father of 3

Right now, Chris Turner and his family are living through every parent’s worst nightmare.





Chris recently learned that he has been charged with three non-violent felonies — one count of False Swearing and two counts of Obstruction of Justice — allegations involving claimed inaccuracies and lack of candor connected to his law enforcement duties. These allegations are completely unrelated to children, schools, or the countless students and families Chris worked to support and protect throughout his service. Chris vigorously denies these allegations and stands by the honesty, professionalism, and integrity he brought to his work every day.





On Thursday, May 7, 2026, Chris and his family were blindsided when he learned the charges had formally been filed against him. His arraignment is currently scheduled for June 3, 2026 at the Lamoille County Courthouse.





These charges come after more than a year of emotional turmoil and uncertainty that began in April 2025, when Chris was suddenly placed on administrative leave. Since that time, the Turner family has endured an exhausting emotional roller coaster filled with fear, financial hardship, sleepless nights, anxiety, and uncertainty about their future.





In an instant, what was already an incredibly difficult season became even more devastating. The Turner family is now facing the overwhelming reality of defending against serious felony accusations while trying to hold their family together emotionally, spiritually, and financially.





That morning, Thursday, May 7 th , started like many difficult mornings the Turner family has faced over the past year — trying to stretch every dollar and simply make it through another week. Chris had only been able to afford half a tank of gas for the family vehicle when, just hours later, he received the call informing him that formal felony charges had been filed against him.





Behind the headlines and legal language is a real family that is hurting deeply.





Chris and his wife recently sat down with their three children to explain what may happen in the months ahead. Their 10-year-old daughter broke down crying at the thought that her dad could go to jail. No child should have to carry that kind of fear.





Despite the fear and uncertainty surrounding them, the Turner family continues to stand firmly in their Christian faith, trusting God to guide and sustain them through this storm.





This fundraiser has been created on Chris’s behalf to ask for help — not only financially for legal counsel and defense costs, but also for prayer, encouragement, emotional support, and strength during the darkest chapter their family has ever faced.





Chris intends to vigorously defend himself through the legal process and is asking for the opportunity to fight these allegations with experienced legal representation and the support of the community he has spent years serving.





Chris’s Story

Anyone who truly knows Chris knows his heart for helping others. In 2023, after witnessing tragedy after tragedy unfold in schools across America, Chris saw an opening for a School Resource Officer position and felt called to step away from a successful career as an IT Director to help protect the most vulnerable members of the community — children.





At great personal and family sacrifice, he attended the Vermont Police Academy, completed 17 weeks of intensive training, earned his Level III Law Enforcement Certification, and immediately dedicated himself to serving students, schools, and the community in every way possible.





From helping students through mental health crises, to supporting child victims of abuse and online exploitation, to organizing positive community events between students and law enforcement, Chris poured himself into serving others and protecting children.





In March 2025, Chris received a Life Saving Award from New England Medical Services, the community, and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department. (https:/www.vtcng.com/news_and_citizen/news/local_news/first-responders-recognized-with-lifesaving-awards/article_5c147a7f-0867-4c8b-aed9-ba7090d878c3.html)





That same month, he also played a key role in identifying and intervening in a serious student-related concern involving local schools, helping ensure that a vulnerable youth received appropriate intervention, support, and resources during a critical time.





Today, the man who dedicated his life to protecting others is now fighting to protect his own family, freedom, and future.





Chris and his family have consulted with experienced legal counsel, and it has become clear that this will likely be a long, complex, and extremely expensive legal battle. Attorneys familiar with the case have explained that the costs associated with mounting a proper defense — including attorney fees, expert witnesses, investigations, discovery litigation, and other case-related expenses — could ultimately reach well into the six figures, with $50,000 being needed in the immediate future to begin the fight.





The immediate legal challenges alone are expected to generate substantial costs in the coming months. While the Turner family is committed to fighting these allegations and clearing Chris’s name, the financial burden of defending against felony charges is far beyond what they can manage alone.





Funds raised will go directly toward:

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• Attorney retainers and legal fees

• Expert witnesses and case preparation

• Court-related expenses

• Other Legal-defense related costs

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Every prayer, message of encouragement, share, and financial contribution — no matter the size — means more to the Turner family than words could ever fully express. In this incredibly difficult season, every single dollar truly matters and helps provide hope, support, and the ability to continue fighting for truth and justice.





Please continue praying for truth, wisdom, justice, peace, and strength for the Turner family in the difficult days ahead.





Thank you for standing beside them during this incredibly painful chapter.





As Chris’s pastor and acting proxy for this fundraiser, I am committed to ensuring all funds are managed with complete transparency, integrity, and accountability. Donations will either be sent directly to legal counsel or deposited into a separate account established exclusively for Chris Turner’s legal-defense expenses and related costs.

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Legal Defense Fundraiser Notice

Contributions to this fundraiser do not establish an attorney-client relationship with any attorney involved in Chris Turner’s legal defense.





Contributors do not have the right to interfere with legal strategy, attorney professional judgment, or the legal process.



